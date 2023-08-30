Another Person Found Dead In Fulton County Jail, Detainee’s Plea For Help Went Unanswered

Another person has died behind the walls of the Fulton County Jail. On Aug. 29, reports emerged of the fourth person dying at the jail within a month. He reportedly passed over the weekend.

Overall, its the eighth reported death at the facility in 2023.

The unidentified male filed a civil rights complaint alleging that he was abused by guards at the facility and was not protected from other detainees. The complaint was initally filed on Aug. 22. He died four days later.

Although he was not indicted, he was in jail since last December on an arson charge and was held without a bond until April 2023. He was granted a $30,000 bond, but unable to pay. His lawyer was in the process of getting the bond reduced in hearing scheduled for next month.

The inmate’s death occurred two days after national media converged at the jail as former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on an infamous RICO charge. However, Trump was only at the jail for less than an hour before jumping on a private jet to leave the state.