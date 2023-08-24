Donald Trump Booked Into Fulton County Jail, Mugshot Released

Donald Trump has been arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Trump arrived to the facility on Rice Street with a motorcade in tow. Several surrounding streets were blocked off, creating a traffic headache for nearby residents.

He was allowed to give his own weight, height and eye color.

Following his release, Trump spoke to reporters before boarding his private jet.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed. “This is their way of campaigning..We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest.”

Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers. And he also can’t threaten any witnesses on social media. The latter may prove to be an issue for Trump who has often walked the line when it comes to intimidating witnesses, prosecutors, and judges on social media and during campaign speeches.

If he violates the terms of his probation, Trump can be arrested and forced to remain behind bars until his trial begins. Fani Willis has asked for the trial to being on March 4, 2024.

