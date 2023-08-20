Atlanta Public Schools Just Got A Whole Lot Safer

Atlanta Public Schools in partnership with the City of Atlanta announces the adoption of its school zone speed safety camera program for multiple schools across the district.

The program will be implemented in multiple phases but will first launch at the following school sites: R. N. Fickett Elementary School, Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School, Burgess-Peterson Academy, Kimberly Elementary School, Miles Elementary School, Continental Colony Elementary School, Drew Charter Schools, Morris Brandon Elementary School (Main Campus), Cleveland Avenue Elementary School and E. Rivers Elementary School.

The 30-day warning period began Friday, August 18, 2023, and end Saturday, September 16, 2023. Persons who violate the speed limit will be issued a speeding ticket beginning Monday, September 18, 2023.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will help slow drivers down, thereby protecting children as they walk to and from school,” said Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin.

In an effort to improve safety on our roads and around our schools, APS and the City of Atlanta are implementing a school zone speed safety program. The safety cameras are designed to deter excessive and unlawful speeding in school zones, which is a dangerous driving maneuver that endangers students, teachers, faculty, and members of the community.

Georgia law allows for speed cameras to be deployed in school zones with violations issued to the registered owner of a vehicle caught traveling in excess of 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit.

“The school zone speed safety camera program is an important component of our community’s traffic safety efforts. These devices help us enforce the speed limit and maximize the deployment of our police force throughout the city of Atlanta,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. We strongly advise drivers to be alert and to always abide by the posted speed limit. Speeding is always dangerous to people inside and outside of the vehicle.”

In Georgia, a speeding violation will carry a fine of $75 for first-time offenders. Subsequent offenses will result in a $125 fine. These programs help ensure that drivers pay more attention and obey traffic control devices. Signs are in place to alert drivers that the school zone is a photo enforcement area. The Atlanta Police Department determines whether a violation even has occurred and reviews each warning and citation prior to issuance.

APS and the City of Atlanta Police Department contracted with Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) to provide the safety camera, which will be implemented at no cost to the school district. Instead, a percentage of the paid fines will fund future school safety and security projects.

“Part of making Atlanta the best place to raise a child in the nation is ensuring their safety both in and out of the classroom. The new school zone speed safety camera program is a great compliment to our Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

For more information about APS’s school zone speed safety camera program, please visit https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/Page/70912.

