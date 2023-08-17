Jamie Foxx gives an update on health and recovery

Following several sightings of actor/comedian Jamie Foxx, the 55-year-old star is sharing updates on his condition and his recovery.

Foxx is apparently feeling pretty confident about his health prognosis and according to a close source that source he has “been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.”

Foxx who was hospitalized in Atlanta in April, finally broke his silence on May 3 nearly three weeks after he was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication.” On Wednesday afternoon, the comedian and actor took to Instagram with a short message thanking fans for their love and support.

On May 12, after several false posts about Foxx’s health went viral on social media, Foxx’s daughter Corinne provided an update on Foxx’s condition and revealed that he left an Atlanta area hospital. She also said he was “recuperating” and “playing pickleball.”

“I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said in a video update.

He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and added the caption: “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself … it’s been an unexpected dark journey … but I can see the light … ”

Foxx also thanked his fans who “reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” and said he plans to thank everyone “personally.”

He added: “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

Earlier this month, Foxx paid tribute to his sister Deidra Dixon on her birthday, insisting he “would not be here” now if it wasn’t for the decisions she made about his health.

His tribute to Deidra was his first since he admitted late last month he had been to “hell and back” with his health but was now on the road to recovery.

