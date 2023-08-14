Entertainment

‘Godfather of Black Music’ Clarence Avant Dead At 92

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Clarence Avant, an influential music executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music, has died, per Deadline. He was 92.

Avant died on Sunday (August 13) in his Los Angeles home, according to his family.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as “The Black Godfather” in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss,” a joint statement from Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos, and Alex Avant reads.

Among his many achievements, the music executive discovered and signed “Ain’t No Sunshine” singer Bill Withers, and co-promoted Michael Jackson’s first solo world tour, “Bad.” Avant won a number of awards for his work, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and being named in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. A 2019 Netflix film called The Black Godfather detailed his life story.

Avant’s death comes less than two years after his wife, Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot by an intruder in their home. The music executive’s cause of death wasn’t provided.

Rest in peace, Clarence Avant.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web