‘Godfather of Black Music’ Clarence Avant Dead At 92

Photo: Getty Images

Clarence Avant, an influential music executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music, has died, per Deadline. He was 92.

Avant died on Sunday (August 13) in his Los Angeles home, according to his family.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as “The Black Godfather” in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss,” a joint statement from Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos, and Alex Avant reads.

Among his many achievements, the music executive discovered and signed “Ain’t No Sunshine” singer Bill Withers, and co-promoted Michael Jackson’s first solo world tour, “Bad.” Avant won a number of awards for his work, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and being named in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. A 2019 Netflix film called The Black Godfather detailed his life story.

Avant’s death comes less than two years after his wife, Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot by an intruder in their home. The music executive’s cause of death wasn’t provided.

Rest in peace, Clarence Avant.