Beyoncé Leaves Atlanta with Gifts for Small Businesses

As superstar Beyoncé dominated in Atlanta over her three-day stop in the city for the Renaissance World Tour, the philanthropic performer made businesses sing when she donated $120,000 to small businesses through her BeyGOOD Foundation. The “Alies Superstar” artist performed three shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour. And as has become her custom, on the day prior to her first performance the singer gave $120,000 to small businesses in Atlanta.

The donations were provided by the BeyGOOD Foundation, which has selected five other cities to give back to.

In 2020, the Houston native introduced the Black Parade Route as an initiative to help 900 Black-owned small businesses globally that were challenged by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the foundation partnered with the National Minority Supplier Development Council to continue to support entrepreneurs and small business owners facing financial hardships due to economic challenges.

The Grammy Award winner is giving back to the community during her Renaissance tour by committing $1 million to businesses.

10+ cities around the globe (Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, London, and two additional international cities to be named).

100 Black entrepreneurs will be selected in each city to attend the Black Parade Route luncheons.

1,000 small businesses provided with grant opportunities and/or business sustainability support services.

$100,000 in grants provided per city for small business relief.

