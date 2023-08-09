Atlanta Public Schools officials announced its decision to appoint Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of APS following approval by the board on Aug. 7. Battle will replace current superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring who will continue to work with the district through June 2024.

Dr. Herring says she is proud to have fostered a deeper focus on additional engagement and stronger communications efforts.

“As a life-long champion for student success, I am exceedingly proud of the progress made in the classroom and across this school district during my tenure. The 150-year legacy of Atlanta Public Schools is one driven by excellence. I welcome working closely with Dr. Battle over the next few months to capitalize on the growth and gains achieved by our young scholars and to build upon our rich history of educational excellence,” said Dr. Herring.

Dr. Danielle Battle has more than three decades of experience with 19 of those year devoted to Atlanta Public Schools for nearly two decades. During her tenure, she held a range of leadership roles before her retirement in June 2021.

Dr. Battle has served as a principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. She also served as associate superintendent and interim chief of schools and academics.

Prior to her arrival in Georgia, she spent 11 years as a teacher and principal in North Carolina.

“We are extremely thrilled to welcome our students back and launch another incredible school year. Our responsibility and obligation to our APS students, families and employees remain our top priorities and will be mirrored in the thoughtful and considerate selection of our next superintendent and throughout this time of transition. Dr. Battle will continue to advance the Board’s goals around literacy and numeracy proficiency, post-graduation preparedness, and college and career readiness. With strong roots in the community, we know Dr. Battle will collaborate well with administrators and staff, and effectively engage with all constituent groups during her time as our Interim Superintendent,” Collins added.

Dr. Battle will serve as interim superintendent through July 2024.

A national search firm has been hired to help fill the post by then.