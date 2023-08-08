Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Announce Second Annual ‘Interview Day’

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced today that they will host their second annual ‘Interview Day’ with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. Taking place at the award-winning State Farm Arena, hiring managers from the entertainment, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, retail and security departments will be on site to interview job seekers. Candidates seeking employment will also learn about the Hawks’ ‘True To You’ culture through an interactive, one-of-a-kind interview experience.

The part-time job openings will offer a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. These jobs will also offer benefits that include access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities.

“We know the incredible value local talent brings to our organization, so our purpose in hosting Interview Day is to create opportunities for our community to join our team and become an integral part of our workforce,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “Interview Day shines light on the diverse skills and backgrounds of our local workforce, which will enhance the fan experience and build a vibrant, inclusive environment that reflects the very essence of our city.”

A festival located in the arena bowl will include an immersive and engaging candidate experience to display the company’s S.M.I.L.E (Southern Hospitality, Make A Moment, Individuals Matter, Listen And Learn and Empowerment) service culture, featuring food trucks, photo opportunities and interactive games and prizes.

“Our unwavering commitment is to deliver extraordinary experiences for fans and concertgoers, ensuring every visit to our venue becomes an unforgettable moment in their lives,” said Hawks Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena Brett Stefansson. “Through Interview Day, we hope to give future team members a memorable experience that inspires them to provide that same level of southern hospitality and excellence to our valued guests.”

At the 2023 TheStadiumBusiness Awards, the Hawks and State Farm Arena’s S.M.I.L.E. Culture earned global recognition by winning the Fan Experience Award. The award acknowledges a major sports venue that has consistently delivered outstanding levels of service and fan experience at every stage of the customer’s journey.

Job seekers interested in future employment opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena and participating in Interview Day can learn more at Hawks.com/InterviewDay.

