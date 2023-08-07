NeNe Leake’s Son to Remain in Jail

The son of “The Real Housewife of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes is being forced to stay in jail for the remainder of the year.

Bryson Bryant, 33, was arrested on July 3, 2023, after Georgia officers discovered a Schedule II controlled substance “on the center console near the gear shift, in plain view … a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance.”

Worse, Bryant told the cops that he was his younger brother Brentt Leakes during the traffic stop. This exacerbated the situation as he was charged with “giving a false name, birth date, or address to a law enforcement officer.” Furthermore, Bryant had a warrant for a probation violation stemming from another case.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department in Gwinnett County, a suburb of Atlanta, explained to RadarOnline that Bryant will not be able to get out before January 2024.

The mother of Bryant’s child, Symone Davis, explained to RadarOnline that even though she was “not surprised” that he got nabbed for drug possession, she was “definitely shocked” that the narcotic was fentanyl.

“I didn’t know he was going to that depth,” she told the publication.

Meanwhile, Leakes said she is “numb” to her son’s predicament as he “been struggling” with drug addiction for multiple years.

“He needs rehabilitation,” Leakes explained. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

