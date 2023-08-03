Business

History Of Black Business Month Explained

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

August is Black Business Month — a time to acknowledge and uplift Black-owned businesses across the nation. With the annual celebration growing in supporters in recent years, we’re looking back at the origins of the month.

According to National Today, the history of Black Business Month can be traced back to a partnership between engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan and John William Templeton, the president and executive editor of the scholarly publishing company eAccess Corp. The two teamed up in 2004 to start the annual celebration with the intention of driving policy agenda affecting Black businesses and empowering Black business owners.

Though Jordan is currently the owner of F. E. Jordan Associates Inc, a thriving company with international reach, the entrepreneur once struggled to get the financial backing and funding he needed to launch his own firm in 1969. Jordan personally experienced the unique challenges faced by Black business owners, which inspired him to start Black Business Month in an effort to push for equity in entrepreneurship.

Despite the obstacles put in front of them, Black people have been establishing their own businesses since the late 1700s. With the onset of emancipation, Black-owned businesses really began to thrive between 1900 to 1930, which is known as the “golden age” of Black entrepreneurship.

The 1915 creation of the National Negro Business League provided more support for Black entrepreneurs across the country. By the early 2000s, Black-owned businesses made up 1.2 million of the nation’s business, bringing in a revenue of more than $150 billion. This month, we not only celebrate and support Black businesses but also recognize their impact and contribution to the U.S. economy.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web