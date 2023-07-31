Hotep ReImagines Anime Art With New Project, ‘Black Lions and Cubs’

Hotep takes the anime world by storm with his latest rendering, Black Lions and Cubs. In addition, the renowned educator and father is reimagining the anime art form by introducing Black Excellence, Education, and African Culture. This month as we take a moment to celebrate strong men on this Father’s Day, Black Lions and Cubs weaves the bond between father and sons into every page. The central theme of their journey is the importance of family.

The stories center around the ancient tales of a Nubian Warlord and his two young sons. Their epic journeys take them around the universe as they work to bring balance between two opposing Egyptian pharaohs. The warring factions and the beautiful queen are captured in the anime comic series, cartoons, video games, fan art, and music. This family-friendly series will make history as the first independent anime brand to launch a comic, cartoon, album, and video game on the same day.

As the creator, writer, and producer, Hotep crafts an epic adventure tale disrupting the 28 billion-dollar global anime industry. The official launch party will be held virtually on July 17th at 7 pm on Zoom. Join Hotep and his guests, Chris Fury, Nancy Gilliam, Harrison Kerr, Kira Brown, Caprice Deshawn, and Josh Brown, as they discuss the struggles of Black creatives in the anime space. With so few African-American characters depicted in the art form, anime artists know the audience longs for characters that look like them.

Though the genre has its roots in Japan, it is now a worldwide phenomenon with a solid fan base in the Black community. Black Lions and Cubs has created an epic universe and storyline that celebrates Black and African culture in this medium. The phenomenal writing and family-friendly production shift the narrative to include exciting characters and adventures that people of all ages and races can enjoy.

For more information, contact Hotep at info@blacklionandcubs.com or log on to https://blacklionandcubs.com/

About Post Author