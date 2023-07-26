Stacy Abrams to Receive National Honor, Still on the Forefront of Political Change

If you’re wondering where have Black female leaders in the Georgia political sphere gone, they are alive and well and working in and out of government to make positive change in American politics and impact communities of color across the nation.

Former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been making headlines lately for returning to the White House for a second position since she left office in Atlanta, but what of gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams who rose to national prominence when she ran for governor first in 2018 and then again in 2022.

Abrams, who lost both in both of her runs for governor of Georgia in hotly contested and controversial governor’s race, ultimately put the spotlight on voter suppression issues and political slights against Black and Hispanic voters in Georgia and in states across the nation.

Abrams, the organizer of the election watchdog organization Fair Fight, and New York Times best-selling author, was chosen in April as Howard University’s chair for race and Black politics. In her new role, Abrams will lead research across the university on political issues impacting Black Americans. She begins her multi-year appointment at the University starting this September.

Most recently she has been selected by the National Civil Rights Museum as a 2023 honoree for the 32nd Freedom Award, recognizing her exceptional contributions to civil and human rights. The Freedom Award, the Museum’s signature event, pays tribute to individuals who have shown unwavering commitment to promoting justice and equality.

