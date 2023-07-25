Jermaine Dupri Will Bring ‘So So Def Festival’ To Atlanta This Fall

Atlanta music legend Jermaine Dupri seeks to add another notch to his illustrious career by curating his own festival. Dupri took to social media to announce the “So So Def Festival” to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of his label, So So Def.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on Oct. 7 and 8.

“I don’t know if you heard of you didn’t, but I’m throwing a So So Def Festival October 7 and 8 right here in the ATL,” Dupri said on the social media post. “We celebrating 30 years of So So Def – the label and productions. So much music. So much music. And I also want this festival to be different, right? So all these festivals, they just be putting this artist on with this artist and the music don’t blend.”

He continued by revealing that one night of the festival will be dedicated to R&B.

“So So Def Festival on Saturday night – it’s going to be all R&B,” he said. “Nothing but R&B record after R&B record after R&B record. We gon’ dance, we gon’ sing, we gon’ drink. You’re going to have an amazing time.”

Dupri has yet to announce to line-up, but artists once signed to So So Def include Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon. Dupri also produced numerous tracks for artists such as Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.

“I want you to get your fits right and all that,” Dupri said. “I’m telling you this so you can look like you’re a part of the vibe. Anyway, on Sunday night, y’all know what this is. We’re going to turn up. So So Def Fest!”

