Atlanta Rapper Quavo On Yacht During Incident Where Captain Faced Threats

Atlanta rapper Quavo was present on a yacht in Miami during an incident where the captain faced threats. Initially, police responded to reports of an armed robbery that took place after the captain told guests that the rental time was coming to an end.

An argument occurred on board between the captain and two men. The police report state that the men were belligerent, demanded a refund and threatened to throw the captain off of the boat if the trip ended.

There were conflicting reports that claimed the captain had personal items taken during the confrontation, but police have yet to confirm. Two guns were found on the boat, but police did not say if the weapons were used during the conflict.

On July 24, images emerged on social media of Quavo with his hands tied behind his back by zip ties. The Migos rapper appears to sit at the edge of the boat as police talked to several individuals.

However, Quavo’s attorney Drew Findling released a statement that said rapper was not mentioned in the police report. “To be clear Quavo was NOT mentioned in the police report narrative. Not only was Quavo NOT arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested.” nor was he “even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute.” There were no arrests made following the police investigation.

