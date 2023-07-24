Kyrie Irving, Tyler Perry Help 93-Year-Old Woman Fight To Keep Her Land

Photo: Getty Images

NBA star Kyrie Irving, Tyler Perry, Fantasia, and other Black celebrities are helping a 93-year-old South Carolina woman who is fighting to keep her land in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

For nearly 30 years, Josephine Wright has lived at her Hilton head property, a 1.8-acre piece of land that’s belonged to her family since shortly after the Civil War, per the Atlanta Black Star.

A GoFundMe account was started by Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, as developers are now threatening to take her land. Wright is facing a lawsuit over property line issues filed by Bailey Point Investment LLC, a development company constructing a 147-unit neighborhood that would intrude on her land.

Wright’s family believes the lawsuit is intended to coerce her into selling her home, and they are raising money to combat the legal fees. The family started with an initial goal of raising $250,000 but with the help of Irving, who donated $40,000, it’s been raised to $350,000.

Perry also spoke out about Wright’s situation, saying she “has a village behind her.” His public statements sparked more support from the likes of Fantasia, actress Gabrielle Dennis, former Food Network star Gina Neely, gospel singer Tina Campbell, and rapper Meek Mill.

Irving still holds the largest donation to the GoFundMe. As of Tuesday (July 18), over $245,000 had been raised.