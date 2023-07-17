Carlee Russell Was ‘Fighting For Her Life For 48 Hours’: Details Emerge In Mysterious Disappearance Of Alabama Woman

More information is emerging in the mysterious disappearance of Carlee Russell. On the night of July 15, Russell returned by foot to her parent’s home located in Hoover, Alabama, a town located outside of Birmingham.

She was immediately rushed to UAB Hospital.

Following Russell’s return, her boyfriend Thomar Simmons revealed on Instagram that she had been fighting for her life for 48 hours.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours,” Simmons wrote. “So until she’s physically and mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment.”

Simmons also thanked supporters who helped to search for Russell and those on social media who brought awareness to her disappearance.

Last week, Russell, a nursing student, was driving home after work and called 911 after seeing a toddler walking alone in the dark on I-459. After calling 911, Russell reportedly stopped and checked on the child. While speaking to her brother’s girlfriend on her cell phone, Russell reportedly began screaming before going silent.

When police arrived on the scene, Russell’s car’s engine was still on, but she was no where to be found. Her phone was on the ground, along with her wig. Her purse and Apple watch were both in the car.

Authorities looked over footage from the interstate’s camera and spoke with several witnesses. One truck diver told police that a tall man was near Russell’s car and speaking with her.

The search for Russell continued on Thursday and Friday and social media users shared her photos online. Activist Tamika Mallory and actress Viola Davis called for more media attention to be dedicated to Russell’s investigation.

Following Russell’s return home, her parents asked for privacy and space to support their daughter.

“God is faithful and He has answered our prayers,” Talitha Robinson-Russell wrote on Instagram. “We do want to ask for privacy at this time to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends. Also, please consider the fact we have not slept for 3 nights and we are mentally and physically exhausted.”

