Missing Alabama Woman Carlee Russell Found Alive 48 Hours After Mysterious Disappearance

Carlee Russell has been found alive 48 hours after her mysterious disappearance. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on July 15, Russell, 25, reportedly returned to her parent’s home located in Hoover, Alabama, a town located outside of Birmingham.

She was eventually transported to a hospital, according to WBRC.

Two days ago, Russell, a nursing student, was driving home after work and called 911 after seeing a toddler walking alone in the dark on I-459. After calling 911, Russell reportedly stopped and checked on the child. While speaking to her brother’s girlfriend on her cell phone, Russell reportedly began screaming before going silent.

When police arrived on the scene, Russell’s car’s engine was still on, but she was no where to be found. Her phone was on the ground, along with her wig. Her purse and Apple watch were both in the car.

Authorities looked over footage from the interstate’s camera and spoke with several witnesses. One truck diver told police that a tall man was near Russell’s car and speaking with her.

The search for Russell continued on Thursday and Friday and social media users shared her photos online. Activist Tamika Mallory called for more media attention to be dedicated to Russell’s investigation.

Rewards of over $25,000 were offered for information on Russell’s disappearance.

Authorities have yet to reveal what occurred.

Developing Story.

