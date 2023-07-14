Gabby Douglas Teases Gymnastics Comeback For 2024 Paris Olympics

Photo: Getty Images

Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas seems to have her eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Thursday (July 13), Douglas confirmed on Instagram that she’s training again, per Good Morning America.

“For many years, I’ve had an ache in my heart. But I didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I’ve found peace,” Douglas said. “I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing.”

“I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor,” she continued. “There’s so much to be said but for now…let’s do this.”

Douglas ended her post by teasing a potential appearance at the Paris Olympics with #2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas)

The star athlete previously competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games. Douglas made history as the first U.S. gymnast to win the all-around and team titles at the same Olympic Games and the first African American to take home individual Olympic all-around gymnastics gold.

She didn’t compete in the U.S. trials for the 2020 Toyko Olympics, which were pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Douglas’ return means that the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympic individual all-around champions, who include the likes of Simone Biles and Suni Lee, could all make up the 2024 U.S. women’s gymnastics Olympic team.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics are set to take place in June 2024, one month ahead of the start of the Paris Olympics.