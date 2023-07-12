How Atlanta’s Christopher Eubanks Made Wimbeldon History In More Ways Than One: 5 Things To Know

Christopher Eubanks continues to make history at Wimbeldon in more ways than one. The Atlanta native has become talk of Wimbledon after upsetting No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals at the prestigious pro tennis tournament.

Eubanks made history in several ways with that victory. He became the third Black American male to reach the quarterfinals, joining Arthur Ashe and MaliVai Washington. He’s also the first American male tennis player reach the quarterfinals in his debut since 1984. And he’s only the 13th player all-time to make it this far in his debut.

Eubanks, 27, could make more history today when he faces off against Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3 ranked player in the world.

Here are five things to know about Christopher Eubanks.

From Chicago to Atlanta

Eubanks and his family moved from Chicago and relocated to Atlanta when he was 13 years-old. After initially being coached by his father, Chris, Eubanks began training at South Fulton Tennis Center. He eventually became friends with another star tennis player from Atlanta, Donald Young who was a top 100 player at the time.

Became a Standout at Westlake High School

Westlake High in South Fulton is one of the top athletic schools in Georgia. It has developed a football powerhouse, developing star NFL players such as Cam Newton, Adam “Pac Man” Jones, and A.J. Terrell. But Eubanks, who stands at 6-foot-7, focused on tennis where he led the school to a region championship and they were state champion runner-ups. On the junior tennis circuit, Eubanks compiled an impressive 48-6 record.

All-American at Georgia Tech

Eubanks enrolled at Georgia Tech following high school and was names as ACC PLayer of the Year twice and was also a two-time All-American.

Emmy-Winning Actor

Eubanks has portrayed tennis legend Arthur Ashe in two different documentaries. he has also taken on roles portraying American tennis hero and human rights activist Arthur Ashe in two different documentaries. “Citizen Ash” was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Long Sports Documentary, winning a Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards.

2023 Breakout Year

Eubanks’ first main draw win came in 2023 at the Australian Open when he defeated Soon-woo Kwon. He moved up to No. 102 ranking in February. In June, he was ranked No. 77 and he currently stands at No. 43 in the world. By next week, he could be ranked in the top 30 in the world.

