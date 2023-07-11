Piedmont Donates $30,000 to Atlanta Community Clinics

Piedmont Donates $30,000 to Community Partners in Atlanta

Atlanta (July 11, 2023) – Piedmont’s community benefit program, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities that Piedmont serves, has donated $30,000 to community clinics in Atlanta. The following three organizations will each receive $10,000—the maximum grant offered:

· Center for Black Women’s Wellness: Founded in 1996 in Atlanta, this organization’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families.

· Odyssey Family Counseling: This community-based nonprofit organization established in 1973, offers quality, evidence-based treatment for substance abuse and various mental health issues in greater Atlanta.

· YMCA of Metro Atlanta: The local chapter of the YMCA offers a range of wellness programs to the Atlanta community, including exercise classes and diabetes prevention coaching, to promote healthy living and provide access to resources.

“Piedmont is driving real change in Georgia and these organizations play an important role in providing access to health care in our community,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. “Atlanta is stronger when community organizations, like the great ones with which we are partnering, become healthier and livelier through these donations.”

Overall, Piedmont donated $200,000 through the community benefit program to organizations that provide direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.

