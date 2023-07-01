Essence Fest: VP Kamala Harris Reacts To Supreme Court Decisions On Affirmative Action, Student Loan Forgiveness

Hours after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive student loans and a day after the court ended Affirmative Action, Vice President Kamala Harris shared her thoughts while at Essence Festival in New Orleans.

During an interview conducted by Sonny Hostin of “The View,” Harris spoke about the detrimental affects of the high court’s recent decisions.

“In the last 48 hours, undoing Affirmative Action,” Harris said. “Taking away access from our best and brightest who may not otherwise have access to the relationships or certain high schools that otherwise would give them the leg up. Undoing a policy that our President Joe Biden and I felt so strongly about, which is relieving the burden of student loan debt.”

She also took aim at the misinformation being spread.

“And by the way, don’t believe the hype in terms of how some of these folks have been talking during these interviews. Because here’s the deal, with what we gain to forgive student loan debt $10,000. The implementation of that relief of student loan debt would have helped 90% of people whose annual income is less than $75,000 a year. And we’re talking about young people who are worrying about whether they will be able to start to realize the American dream of starting a family or buying a house.”

Harris also spoke about maternal rights, and the Supreme Court’s decision to side with discrimination in the case of Lorie Smith, a Colorado web designer who is opposed to same sex marriage.

About Post Author