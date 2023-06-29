banking alternative is currently investigation for double charging customers for the at your finger tip transactions.

Most cash app users are aware that there is a fee for selecting the instant payment option rather than waiting the customary 48-hour period for deposits to their accounts, but earlier this week the in-app system reportedly malfunctioned and overcharged for the convenience of mobile sending. Naturally when users attempted to contact phone support they were greeted with the customary “We are not available and sorry for the inconvenience,” corporate sound byte. But this is money and the mishandling of dollars is more than an inconvenience.

Users took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some business owners trying to reach Cash App support on their customers’ behalf.

In a statement posted on their website Tuesday, the mobile payment service confirmed the glitch:

“We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions.

“We’re fixing the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged. Your cash balance will now show that you’ve been refunded, but it may take up to 24 hours for activity and receipts to be updated.”

The statement adds: “We know situations like these can be frustrating, and we’re sorry for the difficulty this may have caused. We’re dedicated to protecting every account and transaction on Cash App, and we’re always working to improve the experience.”