Angela Basset to Receive Honorary Oscar

When famed actress Angela Bassett was snubbed at the 2023 Academy Awards, much to the chagrin and dismay of her millions of fans, onlookers speculated as to how the Academy could make such a huge faux pas. Now it appears the people that hand out those gold statures, aka Oscars, are attempting to right the wrong and will award Bassett an honorary Oscar in an upcoming awards ceremony.

Bassett who was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis who starred in the Academy favorite, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

In selecting Bassett for this special honor, the Academy’s Board of Governors said the following in a statement: “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Whether the gesture is seen as patronizing or a consolation prize, there’s no doubt that Bassett wil accept it with the grace and dignity she is known industry wide for.

The prestigious award is given to those “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

Movie fans complained that Bassett should have one an Oscar for her role in the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It? which marks it’s 30th anniversary this year. Sadly, Turner died just a month prior to the anniversary of the film.

Bassett also delivered Oscar worthy performances in Waiting to Exhale, and Malcolm X, and her cultural significance, immense talent, exceptional grace are not to be overlooked.

