R Kelly afraid he’ll die of ‘unnatural’ causes in Prison

R. Kelly, aka, Robert Sylvester Kelly, says things are getting worse for him in jail. Apparently, not only is the disgraced singer not getting special treatment, he says he is also not getting medical treatment for blood clots in his legs, a life threatening condition.

In new audio footage released on Tuesday, the disgraced R&B singer can be heard telling an unidentified male of the mistreatment he was allegedly subjected to in reference to the blood clots and his requests for treatment falling on deaf ears.

“I want to die of natural causes and I deserve that. I don’t deserve to die because somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg,” he “Ignition” singer began. “I’m not supposed to die that way, you not even supposed to take a chance on that.”

“If it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother—somebody you love. You would’ve said go to the doctor, we need to get that checked out, we need to look at that, we need to X-ray that. They didn’t even X-ray. That’s why I’m speaking out on this because I’m scared for my life in that area. And who wouldn’t be? Who wouldn’t be? They treat animals better than that.”

Kelly, whose request to be moved out of solitary confinement earlier this year and into general population in Cook County was granted after his attorney, Steven Greenberg, claimed his client had been subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment” due in part to his celebrity status.

Kelly is now being held in Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, N.C.

The 56-year-old is serving out a thirty-year-long prison sentence for child sex crimes and other offenses including racketeering and sex trafficking.

