Mayor Andre Dickens’ Record Investments in FY24 Budget Passed Unanimously by Atlanta City Council

Mayor Andre Dickens budget for fiscal year 2024 received unanimous approval by the Atlanta City Council. Building on the four pillars of the Administration’s Moving Atlanta Forward agenda—One Safe City, A City of Opportunity for All, A City Built for the Future and Effective & Ethical Government—the budget also supports the Mayor’s commitment to investing in young people.

View a video on the FY24 budget at this link

“Now is the time to double down on the progress we have made to Move Atlanta Forward by investing in our future—making sure Atlanta is the best place in the nation to raise a child,” said Mayor Dickens. “We are increasing our investments in people while still retaining the largest reserves in our city and strong credit ratings. Thank you to the Finance Team and my Executive Team for their hard work on this budget, and thank you to City Council for their partnership in ensuring Atlanta remains equitable, resilient and competitive on the global stage.”

Among the priorities funded in the budget:

One Safe City

A combined $6.2 million to purchase vehicles and equipment for police and fire personnel, including expansion of the City’s take-home car program that helps recruit and retain police officers

Investments in E-911 technology upgrades

Increased investments in security cameras to integrate into the City’s Connect Atlanta network.

City of Opportunity for All

Establish Atlanta’s first Department of Labor and Employment Services

Expand At-Promise Youth Centers

More than $8 million dedicated to the affordable housing trust fund, exceeding last year’s contribution by more than 15 percent

Funding for Administration’s Year of the Youth programs, including summer youth employment and parks and recreation programming

Fully implement the City’s first direct investment in Early Childhood Education

A City Built for the Future

$10 million in capital improvements to City facilities

Deliver on longstanding parks upgrade and maintenance needs

More than $1.25 million in new technology to support innovation across the city

The Administration and Council are also supporting increased transportation investments, including road maintenance

Effective & Ethical Government

Continue investments in the City’s workforce through the second Cost of Living Adjustment for employees in as many years

Resolve longstanding structural and organizational issues in certain departments

Realign the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to focus on proactive community outreach

The $790 million General Fund budget is the largest in the City’s history. When combined with the aviation and watershed budgets and other funds under the City’s control, the City will have a nearly $2.5 billion direct economic impact in the next fiscal year.

