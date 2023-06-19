Juneteenth 2023: How To Celebrate And Honor ‘Freedom Day’

The nation will honor Juneteenth on June 19. The holiday commemorates the day June 19, 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed that all enslaved people in Texas were free in accordance to the “proclamation from the Executive of the United States.”

Following emancipation, people in Texas and the South would celebrate Juneteenth with festivals and gatherings. The holiday would eventually be celebrated nationally with parades and festivals. In 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a National Holiday.

The best way to celebrate Black people is to empower Black people. There are several ways to celebrate and honor, “Freedom Day.”

Buy Black For The Day Or Week

Make it a point to support Black businesses for the day or the entire week. Search Black-owned businesses that you can support such as grocery stores, online businesses, restaurants, or other companies with Black owners.

Volunteer Service

Providing service is a great way to honor Freedom Day. Give back to those in need, volunteer at a school or camp, or donate to a Black foundation.

Play Black Trivia Games

If you’re gathering with family and friends. It can be fun and educational to play Black trivia games.

Experience Books By Black Authors

If you’re looking to have a more relaxing holiday, take a moment to read a book by a Black author. Books to consider include, Barracoon by Zora Neal Hurston; Flight To Canada by Ishmael Reed; and On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed.

Enjoy A Juneteenth Festival or Gathering

There are several festivals taking place across the nation to celebrate Juneteenth. Listen to music, enjoy the food and festivities with others on “Freedom Day.”

