16 Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Businesses

Photo: Getty Images

Father’s Day is almost here, and the Black Information Network has got you covered!

Shopping for dad is never easy; however, this gift guide can do just the trick. Keep scrolling to see how you can celebrate dear ol’ Dad and support Black business owners at the same time!

Unsun’s EVERYDAY Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unsun Cosmetics (@unsuncosmetics)

Nothing says “I Love You” quite like taking care of your dad’s skin!

Shop Unsun Cosmetics for this sunscreen.

Capital City Co.’s Mambo Sauce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital City (@capitalcityco)

Add a little kick to your dad’s barbecue with the mild or sweet hot Mambo Sauce!

Shop Capital City Co. for the sauce.

Dope Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dope Coffee (@realdopecoffee)

Three exciting blend options for dads who love coffee!

Shop Dope Coffee for their products.

Essie Spice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essiespice (@essiespice)

Spice up your dad’s meals with these unique seasonings!

Shop Essie Spice for its various offerings.

Berry Bissap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMPRO BERRY BISSAP®️ (@berrybissap)

A classic West African tea for dad’s obsessed with tea time!

Shop Berry Bissap.

Vero Mastodon’s Training Muscle Crop Hoodie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Wells (@theverowells)

Add a little flair to your father’s workout attire!

Shop Vero Mastodon.

Shea Moisture Ultimate Beard Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʟᴇᴀʜ’s ᴏʀɢᴀᴀɴɪᴄs & ᴍᴏʀᴇ (@leahsorgaanicsja)

Keep those beards healthy with this grooming kit!

Shop Shea Moisture for the kit.

We The Hype Gamers’ Prestige Headphones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeTheHype (@wthgamers)

Perfect headphones for those long gaming sessions with pops!

Shop We The Hyper Gamers for the product.

BEVEL Shave Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEVEL (@bevel)

This shaving kit will satisfy your dad’s grooming needs!

Shop BEVEL for their shaving products.

BLK & Bold Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages (@blkandbold)

The perfect gift for fathers who need that extra morning boost.

Shop Blk & Bold for their specialty beverages and coffee.

Asorock Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASOROCK WATCHES™ (@asorockwatches)

Keep your dad stylin’ and proflin’ with this African-owned brand.

Shop Asorock for their watches.

McBride Sisters Wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin & Andréa (@mcbridesisters)

For the fathers who enjoy a nice glass of wine, this one is for you!

Shop McBride Sisters for their wine.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey (@unclenearest)

This award-winning whiskey is the perfect gift for Father’s Day.

Shop Uncle Nearest bourbon and whiskey.

Melanie Marie Photo Memory Necklace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie White (@melrwhite)

Personalize this necklace with your favorite memory with your father.

Shop Melanie Marie for the product.

Fear Of God Apparel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEAR OF GOD ESSENTIALS (@essentials)

For the father who likes to stay in style, this is the brand for you.

Shop Fear of God for their apparel.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Sneaker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wales Bonner (@walesbonner)

The perfect sneaker to gift your father!

Shop Wales Bonner for footwear and more.