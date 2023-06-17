16 Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Businesses

Father’s Day is almost here, and the Black Information Network has got you covered!
Shopping for dad is never easy; however, this gift guide can do just the trick. Keep scrolling to see how you can celebrate dear ol’ Dad and support Black business owners at the same time!
Unsun’s EVERYDAY Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Nothing says “I Love You” quite like taking care of your dad’s skin!
Shop Unsun Cosmetics for this sunscreen.
Capital City Co.’s Mambo Sauce
Add a little kick to your dad’s barbecue with the mild or sweet hot Mambo Sauce!
Shop Capital City Co. for the sauce.
Dope Coffee
Three exciting blend options for dads who love coffee!
Shop Dope Coffee for their products.
Essie Spice
Spice up your dad’s meals with these unique seasonings!
Shop Essie Spice for its various offerings.
Berry Bissap
A classic West African tea for dad’s obsessed with tea time!
Vero Mastodon’s Training Muscle Crop Hoodie
Add a little flair to your father’s workout attire!
Shop Vero Mastodon.
Shea Moisture Ultimate Beard Kit
Keep those beards healthy with this grooming kit!
Shop Shea Moisture for the kit.
We The Hype Gamers’ Prestige Headphones
Perfect headphones for those long gaming sessions with pops!
Shop We The Hyper Gamers for the product.
BEVEL Shave Kit
This shaving kit will satisfy your dad’s grooming needs!
Shop BEVEL for their shaving products.
BLK & Bold Coffee
The perfect gift for fathers who need that extra morning boost.
Shop Blk & Bold for their specialty beverages and coffee.
Asorock Watch
Keep your dad stylin’ and proflin’ with this African-owned brand.
Shop Asorock for their watches.
McBride Sisters Wine
For the fathers who enjoy a nice glass of wine, this one is for you!
Shop McBride Sisters for their wine.
Uncle Nearest Whiskey
This award-winning whiskey is the perfect gift for Father’s Day.
Shop Uncle Nearest bourbon and whiskey.
Melanie Marie Photo Memory Necklace
Personalize this necklace with your favorite memory with your father.
Shop Melanie Marie for the product.
Fear Of God Apparel
For the father who likes to stay in style, this is the brand for you.
Shop Fear of God for their apparel.
Wales Bonner x Adidas Sneaker
The perfect sneaker to gift your father!
Shop Wales Bonner for footwear and more.
