Chef Razia Sabour Celebrates National Bourbon Day With I.W. Harper, Hosts Exclusive Dinner In Atlanta

Chef Razia Sabour recently teamed up with I.W. Harper to host a private dinner in celebration of National Bourbon Day. During the dinner, held at Gypsie Kitchen in Atlanta, guests were treated to a three-course meal and signature cocktails by I.W. Harper.

“The reason why I wanted to partner with this brand because this bourbon is drinkable for me. I can sip without a problem,” Chef Razia said before making a sweet tea for guests.

The winner of “The Great Soul Food Cook Off” and personal chef to several prominent musicians, Chef Razia had to demo her Atlanta-inspired original recipes that guests got to enjoy throughout the event. Set to the sounds of DJ Prince Akeem, event attendees mingled with one another over cocktails and southern-theme food.

To ensure Atlanta is celebrated beyond the evening, Chef Razia Sabour created a curated 404 Playbook in collaboration with I.W. Harper, a guide featuring the best of the best in Atlanta – restaurants, cocktails, and local businesses.

