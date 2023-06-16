Digital Daily

Chef Razia Sabour Celebrates National Bourbon Day With I.W. Harper, Hosts Exclusive Dinner In Atlanta

  • A.R. Shaw

Chef Razia Sabour recently teamed up with I.W. Harper to host a private dinner in celebration of National Bourbon Day. During the dinner, held at Gypsie Kitchen in Atlanta, guests were treated to a three-course meal and signature cocktails by I.W. Harper. 

“The reason why I wanted to partner with this brand because this bourbon is drinkable for me. I can sip without a problem,” Chef Razia said before making a sweet tea for guests. 

The winner of “The Great Soul Food Cook Off” and personal chef to several prominent musicians, Chef Razia had to demo her Atlanta-inspired original recipes that guests got to enjoy throughout the event. Set to the sounds of DJ Prince Akeem, event attendees mingled with one another over cocktails and southern-theme food.

To ensure Atlanta is celebrated beyond the evening, Chef Razia Sabour created a curated 404 Playbook in collaboration with I.W. Harper, a guide featuring the best of the best in Atlanta – restaurants, cocktails, and local businesses.

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He’s also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music.”

See author's posts

