Karen Caught Trepassing In Black Neighbor’s Home In Viral TikTok

Photo: TikTok – @deschwanden

A viral TikTok video appears to show a white woman storming through her Black neighbor’s home over an alleged noise complaint.

TikTok user @deschwanden said he and his friends were having a “small rooftop concert,” when the woman, who he referred to as his “first Karen,” walked through his home uninvited.

Video of the incident shows the woman trespassing in the man’s home while holding her phone camera.

“I know I’m walking through your house,” the Karen admitted. “And I’m going to report you to the owner because this is too much. You guys do this all the time.”

#karen #firstkarenencounter #fyp #karensoftiktok #rooftopparty♬ original sound – Desch @deschwanden Me and my friends were having a small rooftop concert. We notified ALL our surrounding neighbors including her that it would be over by 10. It was not 10. Yet, she thought it was acceptable to trespass on our property, and walk through our whole house to get to our rooftop, and began to threaten us. She was extremely hostile, threatening to call the police etc. License plate: 7YNC408 #karensgonewild

In the caption of his TikTok, @deschwanden explained that he notified all of his surrounding neighbors that he would be hosting the rooftop gathering until 10 p.m.

“It was not 10. Yet, she thought it was acceptable to trespass on our property, and walk through our whole house to get to our rooftop, and began to threaten us. She was extremely hostile, threatening to call the police etc,” the TikTok user wrote.

In the video, the neighbors argued about the incident until the woman is seen walking out of the home and driving away in her vehicle.

Social media users identified the Karen as Vibiana Molina, the former EVP of Business and Legal Affairs for Fox 21 Television Studios. Molina now reportedly works as the Executive Vice President of Business Affairs at Chernin Entertainment.

Neither Molina nor her workplace has released an official statement regarding the incident.