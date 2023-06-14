Atlanta Culinary Charities Presents Family Food Fest Atlanta on Father’s Day, Sunday June 18 from 3-6 p.m. at the Georgia Freight Depot.

More than 50 chefs, cooks, caterers and restaurants and just dads who like to cook will prepare from gumbo, barbecue ribs to mac ‘n’ cheese and greens.

In its 21st year, Family Food Fest Atlanta celebrates black men on Father’s Day as they show off their culinary skills and enjoy the day with their families and the city of Atlanta.

This year we will recognize the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and Juneteenth. Radio Personality and Hip Hop Artist Chubb Rock will perform and serve as an honorary host.

There will also be a Kids Zone with face painting, balloon art, caricatures , cotton candy and sno ball cones and italian ice.

Guests will be able to get their blood pressure and other health screenings in our Health Zone.

Sponsors include Georgia Natural Gas, Amazon, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, American Family Insurance, Arby’s, WCLK FM, Jazz 101.1, Atlanta Inquirer, the Atlanta Daily World and WSB TV Family 2 Family, Black Greek Letter Consortium, AARP and the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Tickets are available on our website at familyfoodfest.org or at Medu Bookstore at Greenbriar Mall, Footfittr in the Briarcliff Emory Area, Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe in Decatur and Grits & Eggs Cafe in Vinings.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. They are $5 more at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit our website at www.familyfoodfest.org