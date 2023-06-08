D.C. Young Fly Writes Heartfelt Message Following Passing Of His Long-Time Partner Jacky Oh

D.C. Young Fly took to social media to share his thoughts on the passing of his long-time partner Jacklyn Smith (Jacky Oh). The Atlanta-based comedian took to social media to break his silence and share thoughts.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty,” D.C. wrote on Instagram. “I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner. You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!”

D.C. also wrote about how Smith, who shared three kids together, took care of their kids and how he will continue to honor her legacy.

:Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of that,” he wrote. “You know we’re GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll with the punches and continue to live righteous. I will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!”

He revealed that he prayed for her during their last conversation.

“You know how our last convo went,” he wrote. “I prayed for you and now we are here. But it’s ok, we will continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s all we know! Love you forever and our kids are super strong. They are helping me with my tranquility no Kap! You with me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise. LOVE YOU FOREVER just know we’re going harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

