How A Truck At Rick Ross’ Estate Reportedly Caused Neighborhood Power Outage

Rick Ross’ neighbors in Fayette County may have another reason to be upset with the rapper. This afternoon, a tractor-trailer attempted to drive into Ross’ estate and clipped a few power lines near the front of the property, according to WSB.

After the power lines went down, over 200 nearby residents were without power.

The truck was reportedly driving into the estate in preparation for Ross’ car show that will take place this weekend.

The car show, scheduled to be held on June 3, will attract 7,000 attendees. However, Ross’ neighbors complained that last year’s show created a traffic nightmare. The director of planning and zoning for Fayette County initially denied the permit and said Ross’ home is not in compliance with the Fayette County Zoning Ordinance.

But on May 24, a Fayette County judge ruled in the rapper’s favor and allowed him to move forward with acquiring a permit.

Ross responded to the news of being denied for a permit by going on Instagram and saying he plans to run for mayor of Fayetteville.

“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor,” he said. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville.”

Ross continued, “I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

Known as “The Promise Land,” Ross’ estate was originally built by championship boxer Evander Holyfield. Ross acquired the property in an auction in 2014. The mansion features 109 rooms and sits on 235 acres.

Georgia Power has yet to state when the power will be restored in the area.

