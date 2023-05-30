First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed With Dementia

First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia. On May 30, The Carter Foundation revealed the former First Lady’s current health predicament in a statement.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia,” the statement said. “She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains, Georgia and visits with loved ones. Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health. One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Rosalynn is reportedly with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently in end-of-life care at their home. Three months after entering end-of-life care, President Carter continues to visit with friends and family. He’s also enjoying ice cream, according to their grandson, Jason Carter.

“They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” Carter told Associated Press.

The Carter Foundation says it’s unlikely that any further statements will be made on the health of Rosalynn Carter.

