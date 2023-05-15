Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Finally Open in Georgia

Georgia lawmakers are late joining the cohort of states across the country to make medical marijuana available to patients suffering from a myriad of painful maladies and acute conditions which can be eased by access to cannabis and medical marijuana remedies for whatever ails them.

After years of staunch resistance from non-medical experts in the state Capital, medical cannabis dispensaries have officially opened. Fox 5 reports the state commission issued licenses to dispense the once controversial, but effective medicinal products to long-suffering patients – adults and children – who have fought the battle to get help, with some even succumbing to their ailments. parents as parents of children fighting medical battles have been battling for almost a decade. Shannon Cloud, whose daughter lives with Dravet’s Syndrome, is elated that their hard work is getting results. “This is a huge step forward for patients,” Cloud said. “So many families have put so much into this fight to make this medicine available for our kids and all of our loved ones here in Georgia.”

Earlier this week, Georgia regulations authorized the commission to issue up to five dispensing licenses to each production licensee based on the number of registered patients. Dispensaries are set to be fully operational within 120 days after the license was issued, but first, they have to pass a pre-operational inspection.

One dispensary opening is Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a Florida-based company in Marietta. While this is its first location, they plan on opening three more dispensaries in Georgia this year in Columbus, Newnan, and Pooler. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers says their low THC oil product can be sold to registered patients who suffer from severe seizures, Parkinson’s, and terminal cancer, something she says is a game changer. “It really is and can be a true game changer for folks in terms of quality of life,” Rivers said.

Work remains to be done as flower edibles and vape cartridges are still banned in Georgia’s medical marijuana program.

About Post Author