YSL Trial: Rapper Young Thug Rushed To Hospital Before Scheduled Court Appearance

Young Thug has been rushed to the hospital. The chart-topping rapper was scheduled to appear in a Fulton County courtroom this morning, but was transported to the hospital after being escorted from the Cobb County jail, according to WSB.

Young Thug reportedly became sick and authorities decided to take him to a nearby hospital for treatment. His health concerns were made known by one of his attorneys during a previous hearing.

In April, Young Thug’s lawyers requested a bond for the rapper who has been in incarcerated for one year now.

“Mr. Williams is sleep deprived, mandated to wake up on court days between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and not having more than five hours of sleep per night,” lawyers said. “By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case.”

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

There were initially 28 defendants and 14 took plea deals. As a result of the pleas deals, any of the co-defendants named in the original indictment could be called to testify during trial.

The trial has yet to start due to a rigorous jury selection process which began five months ago. The trial is expected to last about nine months.

