Donald Trump Gives Fani Willis More Evidence After Claiming He Was ‘Owed Votes’ In 2020 Election

CNN’s attempt to hold a town hall with Donald Trump quickly turned into a spectacle. In the special that aired on the evening of May 10, Trump made several false claims, disparaged an assault victim, praised the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and called the moderator, Kaitlan Collins, “nasty.”

But while CNN continues to face backlash for giving Trump the platform to spew more lies, the former president may have put himself in more legal trouble. During the town hall, Trump spoke about the 2020 election by saying former Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, “owed me votes because the election was rigged.”

The statement could serve as further proof that Trump expected Raffensperger to help him overturn the 2020 election. It’s likely to be used by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump is also on record asking Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

Willis could present her findings to a panel at that point and choose to indict the former president.

