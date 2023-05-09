Donald Trump Found Liable Of Sexual Assault, Must Pay $5 Million To Victim

Former President Donald Trump is guilty of sexual assault. According to New York Times, a jury in a Manhattan court room found Trump guilty of sexual assault for forcibly touching Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

Trump claimed that he did not know Carroll, but an image of the two emerged during the civil suit. Carroll said Trump raped her in a dressing room at a department store. The former president can’t be charged with a crime due to the statue limitations.

The jury did not find Trump guilty of rape, but, along with the sexual assault, he was found guilty of defaming Carroll. It’s another criminal case that revolves around Trump as he seeks to run for the White House in 2024.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could possibly indict Trump for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. Willis could likely issue indictments in July.

