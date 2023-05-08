Atlanta Hawks Hosts ‘Project Rebound’ Clinic At Local Middle School

Atlanta Hawks hosted its Project Rebound clinic at Sylvan Middle School. During the event, students got an opportunity to participate in physical activities while also learning important lessons on achieving success in life.

“Chase and the Atlanta Hawks have come together to support Project Rebound, which is an initiative to provide schools and community organizations with sports as well as basketball equipment, including clothing items for the children,” said Mathilda Lambert, community manager, VP of community and business development at JPMorgan Chase. “Chase and the Hawks share a commitment to empowering the next generation.”

Jon Babul, VP community impact and basketball programs, Atlanta Hawks, shared insight on how students are impacted by the clinics.

“The clinics are a celebration of the work that goes on behind the scenes with the donation of equipment and we want to bring together kids and celebrate on the court,” Babul say. “We show them some fitness initiatives, teach them the game of basketball, and more importantly, just having fun. They enjoy the game, learn to come back and try it again.”

In October 2022, the Atlanta Hawks and JPMorgan Chase announced a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership. As part of the expanded agreement, Chase became the presenting sponsor for Project Rebound: a community platform that works with Good Sports, a national nonprofit whose mission is to drive equitable access in youth sport and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life. In March, Chase presented a check to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation as part of the ‘Project Rebound’ initiative.

