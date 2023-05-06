Digital Daily

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Accepted Thousands in Secret Payments: Report

  • Black Information Network

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, secretly accepted thousands of dollars for consulting work in 2012 following a request that her name be left off of documents reporting the payments, according to a new bombshell report.

On Thursday (May 4), the Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas received the payments from conservative activist Leonard Leo, who allegedly instructed pollster Kellyanne Conway to “give” her “another 25k.”

Photo: Getty Images

“No mention of Ginni, of course,” Leo told Conway of the payment for Thomas.

From June 2011 to June 2012, Ginni ultimately received $80,000 from Conway’s firm, The Polling Company. Conway went on to become a 2016 campaign manager and White House counselor to Donald Trump.

In a statement to the Post, Leo argued that it was “no secret that Ginni Thomas has a long history of working on issues within the conservative movement.”

“Part of that work has involved gauging public attitudes and sentiment,” he said. “The work she did here did not involve anything connected with either the Court’s business or with other legal issues.”

Leo said he left Ginni’s name off the payment paperwork because of “how disrespectful, malicious, and gossipy people can be.”

“I have always tried to protect the privacy of Justice Thomas and Ginni,” he added.

The report comes after ProPublica first reported that Clarence Thomas failed to disclose luxury vacations, private jet travel, megayacht adventures, and real estate deals he accepted from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow. The justice previously responded to the report, saying he didn’t think he had to disclose “personal hospitality” from a friend.

Earlier this week, the publication dropped another bombshell report, alleging that Clarence Thomas accepted private school tuition payments for his grandnephew, who he previously said he raised like a son, from Crow.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

Comments

From the Web