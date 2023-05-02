New York Woman Dodges Jail Time After Plowing SUV Through Black Lives Matter Protestors

Photo: Getty Images

A New York woman will not be serving jail time for ramming her car into Black Lives Matter protestors nearly three years ago. According to New York Post, 53-year-old Kathleen Casillo, of Queens, was sentenced on Monday (May 1) to five hours of community service for plowing through a BLM protest in Midtown on December 11, 2020.

Casillo was facing seven years in prison for injuring six protestors on 39th Street and Third Avenue, but she was spared jail time through a plea deal she accepted. Under the agreement, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment, which will be knocked down to a disorderly misconduct violation if she stays out of trouble for six months, according to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

The mother told cops at the time she panicked and slammed the gas, fearing for her safety and her 29-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle with her. Reporters said she also called the protestors “aggressive.”

Demonstrators screamed at Casillo as she exited the Manhattan Supreme Court following her sentence, reporters said. Casillo reportedly told the angry crowd, “I’m sorry for everyone, I really am.”

“My husband’s back was turned when you hit him and sent him flying into the air. His back was turned. How was that aggressive?” one protestor reportedly yelled at the 53-year-old woman.

Casillo was originally charged with reckless assault and reckless endangerment. She previously rejected a couple of plea deals, including one where her driver’s license would be suspended for a year and require six hours of community service.

Oliver Storch, Casillo’s lawyer, said justice has been served in the case.

“Ms. Casillo is a retired grandmother who looks forward to putting this horrible ordeal behind her and spending time with her family,” Storch said. “Her thoughts and prayers go out to anybody injured.”

Prosecutors said they agreed to these terms because Casillo didn’t have a criminal history, didn’t flee the scene, and took responsibility for her actions. Assistant District Attorney Andrew Mercer made it clear in court that if she doesn’t uphold her plea agreement, she may face jail time again.

