Keisha Lance Bottoms nephew nearly hit by stray bullet

It’s evident that no one is exempt from the ravages of the crime wave and the violence the city of Atlanta and the nation are experiencing, not even former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms who left Atlanta as crime statistics surged, went on to join the Biden Administration where she served as the Director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Recently, Bottoms nephew a resident of Atlanta narrowly escaped with his life after stray bullet barely missed him when it shot through the home of one of the former mayor’s family members.

Lance Bottoms took to social media to address the incident, pleading for those who own guns to be mindful of how they handle the weapon.

“What goes up must come down,” Bottoms wrote. “Someone fired a gun in the air, likely miles away, and it came thru the house into my nephew’s room.”

A posted photo showed the inside of her nephew’s bedroom, where a bullet hole hovered only a small distance above his bed. “He was in the bed inches away. We are grateful that God protected him. If you have a gun, please act responsibly. This could be you or your child,” she continued.

About Post Author