Freaknik Documentary To Focus On Atlanta, Not Wild Partygoers, Jermaine Dupri Says

Jermaine Dupri is providing some insight on the upcoming Hulu documentary, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.” When Hulu announced the upcoming release of the documentary, executive produced by Dupri, some attendees instantly became nervous.

Nearly 30 years later, those college students are now responsible adults who have successful careers and are parents, or grand parents. The days of Freaknik were long gone and they were living their best lives. That’s until the potential of being seen wilding out as a 20-year-old on the streets of Atlanta became a possibility.

However, Dupri revealed that the documentary will mostly focus on the rise of Atlanta in the 1990s.

“I think I don’t like that part because I feel like it’s a little disrespectful because I’m just telling a story,” Dupri said during an appearance on Tamron Hall’s show. “I’m telling a story of Atlanta, right, and how Atlanta was built into the place it is today. People came to Atlanta through Freaknik, and they stayed, right. People would move. Like, I say that in ‘Welcome to Atlanta,’ people came to Atlanta for Freaknik, and they stayed, and that’s how Atlanta has become this multicultural, multi-city place. Freaknik plays one of the biggest roles in that period.”

But while Atlanta will be the focus, Dupri did say that some moments of “freaking” will be shown in the documentary.

“I can’t say that you won’t see freaking in this video,” Dupri said. “It is called Freaknik; it is what it is ‘cause it’s the 40th anniversary of Freaknik, it’s the 50th anniversary of hip hop, and it’s the 30th anniversary of So So Def.”

Freaknik was initially created in 1983 when a group of students from the Atlanta University Center met at John A. White Park on Cascade Road to eat, drink, and listen to music. Rick James’ “Super Freak” was a popular song at the time, so event organizers used elements of the song’s title and combined it with the word, picnic. What began as a small gathering of HBCU students eventually became the biggest block party in America by 1994.

