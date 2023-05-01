2023 BET Awards Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop

The 2023 BET Awards will celebrate five decades of hip-hop when the show returns to Los Angeles on June 25.

“We are thrilled to be back in LA for BET Awards 2023 and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone – the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, said in a statement.

“For five decades, Hip Hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Orlando added.

“From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for Hip Hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of Hip Hop artists like only BET can,” Orlando stated.

The annual event will be executive produced by Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy serving as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show,with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers, according to the network’s news release.

This year’s venue has reportedly not yet been finalized. The BET Awards is typically held at the Microsoft Theater, except the 2020 show was virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

Per the network’s news release, “BET Awards” has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2021, and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22).”

According to Variety, the 2022 BET Awards drew 3.2 million viewers across 10 Paramount Global networks.

