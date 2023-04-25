Why Fani Willis Wants Law Enforcement To Prepare For Possible Indictment Of Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be indicting Donald Trump in the upcoming months. On Monday, Willis revealed that a decision to charge the former president could come within the state’s Superior Court’s fourth term, which starts on July 11.

In a letter to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, Willis wrote, “In the near future, I will announce charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election.”

Willis wants law enforcement to be prepared for all potential outcomes that could occur following an announcement.

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke significant public reaction,” Willis wrote in the letter, first reported by AJC. “We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community. As leaders, it is incumbent on us to prepare.”

She wants law enforcement to do everything to protect the public before and after decisions are made on possible indictments.

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” Willis wrote.

Trump infamously gave a speech on January 6, 2021 that many believed provoked thousands of his supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol.

Willis is considering charges against the former president for his attempts to overturn the 2020 Election.

In December 2020, jurors said the recording revealed that Trump asked Ralston to summons a special grand jury to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Ralston, who passed in November, went against Trump’s request.

Trumps is also on record asking secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

