YSL Attorney Arrested, Accused Of Having Prescription Drugs In Court And Assaulting Officer

The YSL trial continues to operate in chaos. This morning, a YSL attorney was arrested after prescription drugs were allegedly discovered in his bag.

In court, security was more aggressive than normal after a sheriff’s office captain instructed deputies to search all bags and envelopes, according to AJC. During the search, Anastasios Manettas, who represents YSL member Miles Farley, was apprehended after deputies found prescription drugs in his bag.

Manettas attempted to toss his phone to another attorney, but he ended up hitting a deputy, according to George Chidi. As a result, Manettas was also also charged with assaulting an officer.

This is the second time Manettas has faced issues in court this week. A few days ago, he refused to buy lunch for other attorneys and Judge Glanville responded by threatening to hold him and Johnson in contempt of court.

“It has been brought to my attention that some of you at various times have gotten cross purposes with our court personnel,” Glanville said. “And this falls under the general category of professionalism and our obligations as counsel…Do not provide extra items in contravention of the things that our deputy have told you. On a basic level, folks, all of us are still subject to the rules to include the court. So please don’t put yourself cross purposes with the court.”

Glanville fined Manettas $250 and ordered them both to write a 17-page essay on the importance of professionalism in court. The essay must be APA Style and complete with 20 primary and secondary sources. The essays must be complete by April 28 or they face 20 days in jail.

“A 17-page paper on the importance of professionalism in the legal field and treating one’s opponents with civility,” Glanville said. “Paper is to be published quality in APA format and at least 10 primary and secondary sources. April 28 at noon or you do 20 days.”

It’s another complication in the troubling YSL case. Jury selection has lasted four months and will not end until the summer; a YSL defendant allegedly attempted to hand drugs to Young Thug while in court; and YSL lawyers have complained of low wages.

There were initially 28 defendants and 14 took plea deals. As a result of the pleas deals, any of the co-defendants named in the original indictment could be called to testify during trial.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

