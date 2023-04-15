‘Trap History’ Author A.R. Shaw Talks Trap Music, Young Thug, Gunna and Atlanta Culture With ‘Comedy Hype’

A.R. Shaw, author of the book ‘”Trap History” and Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World, recently sat down with “Comedy Hype” to shed light on Trap music, Young Thug, Gunna and Atlanta Culture.

“I’m the executive editor of the Atlanta Daily World which is the first Black-owned daily publication in America,” Shaw said in the interview. He also provided background information on his career in media and why he decided to write a book on Trap music.

“I’m a journalist and during my career as a journalist, I’ve been able to interview every major artist that came from Atlanta from OutKast to T.I., Gucci, Jeezy, Migos, Young Thug and others,” he said. “I traveled overseas in 2012 and I wondered if the people in Atlanta knew that Trap music was global. I did my research and realized that no one had documented the rise of Trap music. In 2014, I began to document the culture by writing the book.”

Shaw also shed light on the Young Thug, YSL criminal case and the repercussions.

View entire interview below:

