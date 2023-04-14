Jamie Foxx Recovering From ‘Medical Complication’, Family Says

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is “on his way to recovery” after facing a “medical complication.”

On Wednesday (April 12), Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram to inform fans that the actor-singer suffered from an unspecified health issue, per People.

‘We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” a statement from the Foxx family reads. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.

“The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx)

Prior to the announcement, Foxx, 55, was seen on set for the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also features Cameron Diaz. The film marks Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to the big screen as she last starred in the 2014 remake of Annie, a film that the two also worked on together.

Before filming, Foxx celebrated his 55th birthday in December by posting a rare childhood photo of himself on Instagram.

“Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)