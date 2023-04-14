Digital Daily

Jamie Foxx Recovering From ‘Medical Complication’, Family Says

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is “on his way to recovery” after facing a “medical complication.”

On Wednesday (April 12), Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram to inform fans that the actor-singer suffered from an unspecified health issue, per People.

‘We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” a statement from the Foxx family reads. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.

“The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement concluded.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx)

Prior to the announcement, Foxx, 55, was seen on set for the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also features Cameron Diaz. The film marks Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to the big screen as she last starred in the 2014 remake of Annie, a film that the two also worked on together.

Before filming, Foxx celebrated his 55th birthday in December by posting a rare childhood photo of himself on Instagram.

“Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday,” he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web