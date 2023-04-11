Mayor Andre Dickens Responds After Atlanta Loses Bid To Host 2024 Democratic National Convention

The city of Atlanta was named as a finalist to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention along with New York and Chicago. Many believed Atlanta could host due to Georgia playing a pivotal role in helping Joe Biden become President after the state flipped from Republican to Democrat in 2020.

Atlanta’s location and ability to host major events also made the city attractive.

However, on April 11, the Democratic Party announced that Chicago will host the 2024 DNC.

Before it was announced to the public, President Biden called Mayor Andre Dickens to break the news. Dickens released an official statement:

“While we are of course disappointed in this decision, I just spoke with Gov. Pritzker to extend our congratulations to the city of Chicago for landing the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” Dickens said. “We are confident in their ability to provide President Biden with a world-class nominating convention. Atlanta fought hard and left everything out on the field. We welcomed the opportunity to showcase not only our world-class facilities but to highlight the civic culture that makes Atlanta truly special: This is the city that represents the future of the Democratic Party.

Georgia is the battleground that will decide the 2024 election and Atlanta is the city that will deliver for Democrats up and down the ballot. Just as we won in 2020, 2021 and 2022, we will win again in 2024 if we make the right investments, inspire our base, and honor the legacy of those who came before us by tirelessly organizing block by block. Even without the convention, Atlanta will fight to keep Georgia blue and expand the Democratic map in the South.”