Trump’s Lawyer Says Indictment Turns Him Into Tupac & Biggie Smalls

Photo: Getty Images

A lawyer for Donald Trump is drawing comparisons between the former president and Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G, saying his indictment will only make him even more popular.

During an appearance on “The Benny Show” podcast, Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, claimed the former president’s indictment would boost his profile, similar to how Pac and Biggie became more popular after going to jail, per TMZ.

When asked if Trump is prepared to reach Johnny Cash or Tupac’s level of fame, Habba responded, in part, “Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls — He’s better than [2Pac]…”

Habba cited that Pac and Biggie effect is already happening as Trump is up by 30 points in the polls. She called on other Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the race and get behind Trump due to his growing popularity.

According to reports, Trump touched down in New York City on Monday (April 3) ahead of his Tuesday (April 4) arraignment. The former president is reportedly facing 30 counts related to business fraud in connection to “hush money” paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, allegedly wired a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange to silence her about an alleged affair. Prosecutors were said to be investigating the potential falsification of the business records related to the “hush money.”

Cohen was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion and campaign violations in connection with the payment to Daniels.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels and any wrongdoing in the case.