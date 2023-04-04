Digital Daily

Trump’s Lawyer Says Indictment Turns Him Into Tupac & Biggie Smalls

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A lawyer for Donald Trump is drawing comparisons between the former president and Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G, saying his indictment will only make him even more popular.

During an appearance on “The Benny Show” podcast, Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, claimed the former president’s indictment would boost his profile, similar to how Pac and Biggie became more popular after going to jail, per TMZ.

When asked if Trump is prepared to reach Johnny Cash or Tupac’s level of fame, Habba responded, in part, “Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls — He’s better than [2Pac]…” 

Habba cited that Pac and Biggie effect is already happening as Trump is up by 30 points in the polls. She called on other Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the race and get behind Trump due to his growing popularity.

According to reports, Trump touched down in New York City on Monday (April 3) ahead of his Tuesday (April 4) arraignment. The former president is reportedly facing 30 counts related to business fraud in connection to “hush money” paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, allegedly wired a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange to silence her about an alleged affair. Prosecutors were said to be investigating the potential falsification of the business records related to the “hush money.”

Cohen was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion and campaign violations in connection with the payment to Daniels.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels and any wrongdoing in the case.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web