Pinky Cole Announces New Slutty Vegan Location In Atlanta’s Truist Park

Famed Vegan Brand Will Offer Fans Fresh Takes on Classic Ballpark Fare at the Home of the Atlanta Braves

New Location Set to Open for First Home Game on April 6, 2023



Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind acclaimed burger joint Slutty Vegan, announces a new location will open at Atlanta’s Truist Park on Thursday, April 6 in tandem with the Atlanta Braves’ 2023 home opener. The freestanding kiosk will be located in section 130 by the third base gate and will offer a modified menu tailored to the baseball experience with bangin’ vegan takes on stadium staples including:

BIG DAWG™ – Plant-based bratwurst, sauerkraut & Slut Sauce on a vegan pretzel bun

TENDERONIS – Crispy, plant-based Chick’N tenders served hot & ready for dipping

SLUTTY FRIES – French fries with signature Slut Dust

SIDE SAUCES – Slut Sauce, Ranch Dipping Sauce, Blackberry Mayo, Agave Mustard & BBQ Sauce

This outpost will be the ever-expanding brand’s third opening of 2023, coming on the heels of the Harlem, New York restaurant and the Georgia Tech location.

“Truist Park is such a fixture in Atlanta culture, and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that experience,” says Cole. “We can’t wait to knock it out of the park at the home of the Braves for many seasons to come!”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has nine existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods, on-campus at Georgia Tech and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Harlem and Brooklyn, New York.

This past winter, the famed entrepreneur expanded her flavorful footprint beyond the restaurant realm with the debut of her one-of-a-kind cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, bringing all the slutty tips and tricks to kitchens nationwide. The collection of 91 vegan recipes for undeniably delicious meals earned top recognition with a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work.

Last year, the booming brand celebrated a $25M Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s impressive $100M valuation that was dually backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments (co-founded by Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group) and New Voices Fund (led by billionaire entrepreneur & ESSENCE Ventures CEO Richelieu Dennis).

Pinky Cole has been nationally recognized by acclaimed publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes, People, Wall Street Journal, Southern Living, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine and was recently featured on the front covers of ESSENCE and Inc. Her debut cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch, a collection of 91 delicious, guilt-free, plant-based recipes is now available wherever books are sold. Slutty Vegan was awarded “Best Burger” by VegOut Magazine’s 2022 VegOut Awards, and Pinky has been named to Restaurant Hospitality’s 2021 Power List, Forbes Next 1000, Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Powerful Women in Business List, LA Wire Influential Women of 2020, PETA’s 2021 Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities List and Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 Lis